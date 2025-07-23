A dollar buys you one minute of digital billboard fame — unless no one follows, then your message stays forever. That's the premise behind MinuteText, a new experimental messaging platform launched on Product Hunt.

Creator Patrik Barsi designed the platform as a digital experiment in ephemeral messaging with a twist. Users pay $1 to display their message full-screen for exactly 60 seconds. But if no other user posts after them, their message remains permanently displayed on the site. This creates an interesting dynamic where messages compete for longevity.

"You can use it to roast your friends, advertise anything, share your thoughts, or anything your mind can think of," Barsi explained on Product Hunt. The platform sends email notifications to users when their message is queued to appear, and the creator plans to drive engagement through social media content featuring real user messages.

Product Hunt users responded positively to the concept's simplicity. As user Jérémy Maisse commented on the launch post, "stupid and simple. I love that." To maintain momentum, Barsi plans to create short-form video content showcasing actual messages from the platform, giving potential users more incentive to participate in what he calls "a constant fighting for the spotlight."

Previously:

• Only Mexico City has the cojones for the Trump/They Live Billboard!

• Check out this big, beautiful billboard depicting Trump as 'Swamp King'

• Brilliant billboard modification protesting ICE's treatment of migrant children

• Genius billboard advertising the new Dracula TV series

• Boston Red Sox put up 'Black Lives Matter' billboard next to Mass Pike

• 'Mars Sucks' billboard shows up in front of SpaceX HQ to celebrate Earth Day

• A pixelated, animated Times Square billboard, circa 1940

• Amazing 3D billboard in Shinjuku