Bob the Angry Flower takes on… The Machines

"Bob the Angry Flower" is the chaotic, hilarious weekly comic strip by cartoonist Stephen Notley. And in the strip's brand new compilation book (the 14th that's been published), The Machines, the theme is artificial intelligence.

Posted with the permission of Stephen Notley

Various LLMs provide the back cover blurbs, and Chat GPT wrote the Foreword. I'm not a fan of the use of AI, but I'll forgive that when it's in service of savage satire about AI. Chat GPT writes, "As you dive into this book, prepare for the usual outrageousness that Bob brings to the table: fierce anger, sharp humor, and plenty of absurdity." AI might not know how many fingers a human has, but I have to admit it got this one right.

Posted with the permission of Stephen Notley

In between Bob the Angry Flower's rage at, and sometimes alliance with, artificial intelligence, Notley also has comics that deal with the current political hellscape. Of course, Bob rages at it, but sometimes allies with it.

Posted with the permission of Stephen Notley

And, as with all of Bob the Angry Flower's adventures, there are also comics that are so absurd they defy categorization.

Posted with the permission of Stephen Notley

You can buy Bob the Angry Flower: The Machines HERE.