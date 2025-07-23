Collection of 1990s website background tiles from Geocities

Pixel Moondust contains an archive of background tiles as found on the old web: less civilized weapons from a more elegant age. The backgrounds are organized by color and about 80 pixels square. There's even a guestbook you can sign. [via]

Hello and welcome to my backgrounds index page! I currently have ~2000 backgrounds to choose from, so I'm sure you'll find something that fits your needs :3 As you can see from the selections above, the backgrounds are either sorted into colours or general themes. The colour pages are (mostly, with a few exceptions) plain or textured in nature, whereas the themed ones usually have some kind of design on them!

If you want more Geocities nostalgia, there are archives of sites, and of GIFs too. Neocities is where it's at for new growth. Geocities founder David Bohnett explained the death of the old web a few years ago, from his perspective.

"It really was a forerunner of the social networks to come, as you learn. One of the things that has surprised me is how far away we've gotten from [that time]. The heart of GeoCities was sharing your knowledge and passions about subjects with other people. It really wasn't about what you had to eat and where you've traveled. There was a travel section, but it was really more about tapping into your personal passion and giving you a format to join a like-minded community and share that with other people. It wasn't anything about your face."

As far as backgrounds go, a more modern equivalent might be Cool Backgrounds, which produces abstract (and high-resolution) patterns perfect for use as backgrounds on gadgets or, of course, websites. There are different styles to pick from, color scheme options, and so on—it's all very tasteful, in constrast to the classics.

