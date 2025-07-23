Draw a Fish is a fun, interactive site where your doodles join a global stream

Draw a fish is a fun, interactive website. The concept is simple. Draw a fish and then release it into the stream of fish drawn by other users.

Once you release your fish, you'll see it in a yellow circle. You can click on other fish to give them a thumbs up or thumbs down (or report them if the fish offends your sensibilities). You can release as many fish as you want.

If you need a fun brain break, this is a great way to take a few minutes to goof around. The simplicity of Draw a Fish is what makes it so much fun to use. I've bookmarked this site so I can come back to it when I need to press pause on my day.



