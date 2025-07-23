Fans transform classic Fallout into first-person shooter you can actually play

To say Bethesda has been fumbling the bag a little when it comes to Fallout is a bit of an understatement. We're coming up on a full decade since the last mainline installment, and Bethesda has done little to capitalize on the astronomical hype behind the surprisingly good TV adaptation aside from selling costumes in Fallout 76 (and if you care about Fallout 76, no you don't).

With Season 2 on the horizon and set to transplant the action to New Vegas, it seems fans have stepped up to fill the corresponding void with gaming projects while Bethesda is off developing more paid mods for Starfield. If you thought Fallout: London was impressive, just wait until you get a look at Fallout: Bakersfield, a fan-made remake of the original Fallout in DOOM's engine.

It's delightfully retro, of course, with a lethal amount of that adorably creepy late-90s CGI aesthetic everywhere, but it's also an accessible way to play through the game in a semi-digestible first-person format if you hate isometric RPGs for some reason. Bethesda hasn't touched the original two Fallout games save for re-releasing them as part of a compilation every so often, so an update like this to keep one of the best stories in gaming around feels long overdue.