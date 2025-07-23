I had AI write a memoir based on my life

TL;DR: Save 90% on a Youbooks lifetime subscription and create a new AI book every month — forever!

Every time someone told me, "You should write a book!" I'd smile and change the subject. Because I wanted to — I just had no idea where to start, and even less time to try. But all that changed when I found an AI book generator that still gives the writer a lot of creative control.

What felt different about Youbooks vs ChatGPT is that you don't just type in, "Write me a book about two horses falling in love," although you could keep things that basic. You actually have the option to upload samples of your own writing, add an outline for structure, and incorporate real-time web research. I only wanted to write my memoir, but a lifetime subscription allows me to create a new 150,000-word book every month.

Here's how it went

I started by uploading some old blog posts and journal entries I'd written over the years. This is so the writing sounds more like me and less like the AI tools behind Youbooks: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama.

Then I added a super simple outline — just a bulleted list of life chapters I wanted to cover. You know, college burnout, getting fired from my first job, having an epiphany in that hot tub, and stuff like that. I also set the tone to casual because I wanted it to sound conversational. The last step is letting the AI do its thing.

Before I knew it, I had a fully written book. Granted, since it was an AI-generated book, it wasn't perfect, but it was way closer than I ever imagined it could be. Since I just wanted the book to be based on my life events, it was funny seeing the things that got "made up" along the way. I also gave it a light edit to make it sound even more "me."

To self-publish it, I used the PDF export feature and uploaded it to Amazon KDP. Book = live. Let's see if it makes any money!

