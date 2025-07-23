Republicans won't release Epstein files because Democrats didn't — but isn't that why they should? (video)

Congress was supposed to hold votes tomorrow, before their 5-week break — until the GOP heard that one of the votes was related to the Epstein Files. Uh-oh! That's when they suddenly dropped everything and took an earlier-than-scheduled vacation.

But when Speaker Mike Johnson was cornered on the issue, asked by reporters if his colleagues prematurely clocked out "because of fear of Epstein votes," the lily-livered lawmaker stammered as he tried using the GOP's new line of defense, asking why the Democrats didn't release them during the Biden Administration. Which makes absolutely no sense to anyone in the MAGA base, who whose entire premise is that the Democrats didn't release them because it's the Democrats who are in them!

And if MAGA still insists that it's the Democrats who are implicated in the Epstein files, wouldn't that give Republicans all the incentive they need to simply release them? Why is this so confusing to Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, and all of the rest of the MAGA dimwits in charge? Yes, that's right, the Democrats did not release them. So friggin' what? Go ahead already, you morons, and show us what you've got.

(See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Reporter: You had to pull the rule because of fear of Epstein votes—



Johnson: No. We don't have any fear. There is no fear here. I will not allow the house to be dragged into political gamesmanship pic.twitter.com/gn1UKrQZio — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2025

Previously: MAGA Mike closes the House of Representatives to protect Dear Leader from an Epstein vote

