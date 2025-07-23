Retro95 PC puts today's tech in an old-fashioned case

Maingear's Retro95 PC looks like it was made in the nineties but packs a modern punch: it's offered with up to 95GB of RAM, a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an RTX 5080 video card and 8TB of NVMe storage. I'm pretty sure it can handle Doom. The photos speak for themselves; here's the press release:

With its beige finish, boxy profile, and horizontal layout, Retro95 looks like it booted straight out of 1995, but don't let the exterior fool you. Inside, it can be configured with some of today's most powerful components, including CPU options from AMD and Intel, up to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, 96GB of DDR5 memory, 8TB of Gen4 NVMe storage, Noctua fans and an 850W PSU. Retro95 may flaunt '90s flair, but it's also engineered with modern thermals and whisper-quiet air cooling for high performance with low noise. "This one is for the gamers who lugged CRTs to LAN parties, swapped out disks between levels, and got their gaming news from magazines. The Retro95 drop is our way of honoring the classic era of gaming, with a system that looks like the one you had as a kid, but runs like the monster you'd spec from MAINGEAR today," said Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR CEO and founder.

It's expensive, with prices starting at $1,599, and "a limited drop."

I love it, but I don't love those smoothed-over fake floppy drives. Would it surprise you to learn that modern motherboards don't even support them, excepting via USB? It's a tough problem for people wanting to make retro-style yet modern computers.