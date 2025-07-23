Self-proclaimed fascist gets fired after debating Mehdi Hasan, immediately raises $28,000 on far-right fundraising site

Last night I watched the entire recent Jubilee "Surrounded" debate, "1 Progressive vs. 20 Far-Right Conservatives," featuring Mehdi Hasan and a whole cast of unsavory characters. I was struck at just how uninformed and willfully ignorant most of the "far-right conservatives" who participated were, and was just simply depressed hearing the xenophobic, anti-immigrant, and downright racist rhetoric many of them spewed. One dude who introduced himself as "Connor," and who goes by the alias "Pinesap" on social media, somehow stood out as even more awful than the rest, as he refused to condemn Nazi actions, admitted to being a fascist, repeated several times that he doesn't mind being called a Nazi, stated that his ideal government is an autocracy, and more.

The Daily Beast provides more details:

Connor, who identified himself as a Catholic, also complained that the Nazis "persecuted the church a little bit." Asked about the Nazis' persecution of Jews specifically, Connor added: "I certainly don't support anyone's human dignity being assaulted." "There was a little bit of persecution and stuff like that, which is bad," he added, when Hasan pressed him on Jewish persecution again. "We may have to rename this show," Hasan said, "Because you're a little bit more than a far-right Republican." "Hey, what can I say?" Connor replied with a smile. When Hasan suggested Connor could describe himself as a "fascist," Connor said: "Yeah, I am," before laughing maniacally and receiving applause from others in the debate.

Connor has since been fired from his job, and he's already raising money on the site "GiveSendGo," an "American Christian crowdfunding website launched in 2015 as an alternative to GoFundMe." The Guardian further explains that "GiveSendGo" is a crowdfunding site that's "commonly used by extremists to fundraise for far-right causes." On his GiveSendGo post, Connor claims he was fired for his "political beliefs." He goes on to whine about cancel culture and political discrimination:

My name is Connor and I was recently shown in the latest Jubilee episode, as a result, unfortunately I was subsequently released from my job. I'm raising money as an emergency fund and for other expenses while I look for a new job. Unfortunately voicing fully legal traditional right wing political views results in real consequences. This is cancel culture and political discrimination on full display.

After complaining, he switches immediately to self-promotion mode, sharing links to various podcast interviews he's done recently to "share" his "story of what happened."

His original fundraising goal was $15,000 and he's already raised over $28,000. And unsurprisingly, the comments on the fundraising site are filled with both coded and completely blatant white supremacist, neo-Nazi, pro-Hitler, pro-fascist symbols and statements. I don't want to share the link because I don't want to give him even more traffic, but maybe we should all search for it and report the post. Unfortunately, according to a recent piece in The Guardian, GiveSendGo probably won't be moved to take any action, as the site "has continually maintained a "laissez-faire" attitude towards racist and bigoted campaigns on their platform." The Guardian cites extremism funding investigator Mark Dwyer, who explains: "They aren't going to de-platform people, no matter how reprehensible it is, until it reaches a bar of their choosing." Still, it couldn't hurt to try.

Previously:

• May the Fourth: Mehdi Hasan on the politics of 'Andor'

• Mehdi Hasan's 2-minute summary of Project 2025

• Mehdi Hasan shatters Matt Taibbi's credibility in brutal MSNBC interview

• Tech bro fascism looks like a lot like old-fashioned fascism

• Neo-Nazis cry victim after hostile reception during Columbus march