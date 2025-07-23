Still gaming on Windows 10? Here’s what you’re missing in Windows 11 Pro

TL;DR: Save 92% on Windows 11 Pro while codes last! Upgrade before Windows 10 support ends, and discover all of these incredible benefits for gaming:
- DirectX 12 Ultimate support: Experience cutting-edge graphics and smoother gameplay with tech that unlocks the full potential of your GPU for ultra-realistic visuals.
- Auto HDR for deeper immersion: Enjoy brighter highlights and deeper contrasts in supported games — even classics — thanks to automatic high dynamic range upgrades.
- Faster game load times with DirectStorage: Reduce loading screens and jump into the action quicker when playing on NVMe SSDs, as the OS allows data to load directly to your graphics card.
- Snap layouts for multitasking: Easily organize walkthroughs, Discord, and Twitch alongside your game with drag-and-drop window layouts that keep your screen clean and efficient.
- Built-in Copilot AI assistant: Use the Windows Copilot to tweak settings mid-game, generate content, or pull up guides without leaving the action.
Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro while you still can for $14.97 (reg. $199). No coupon is needed.
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
StackSocial prices subject to change.