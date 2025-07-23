Tesla's new diner blocks a neighboring apartment building's view

Reporters from KTLA marvel that apartments with a once lovely view now look at the backside of Tesla's drive-in movie screen.

"They lost their view," Ellina responded. "It is a big hindrance out here. People had a view of West Hollywood and now that view is lost."

It was unclear if anyone was currently living in the units behind the screen. Ellina attempted to get information from residents at the building, but "people don't want to let us into their home at nine in the morning. Understandably so," she said. Undaunted, Ellina did talk to restaurant patron Roman to get his thoughts on the diner. "This just looks fantastic. It looks good on the eyes to drive past it and see it."

Ellina then directed his attention to the movie screens, asking if someone living in the apartments would be excited as everyone else. "Probably not," Roman said. "That is a huge ouchy for their eyes."