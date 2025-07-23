Tyler, The Creator surprises fans with upbeat summer album "Don't Tap The Glass"

You can say a lot about rapper-singer-producer-fashion designer-truly ridiculous multi-hyphenate Tyler, The Creator, but he's certainly not predictable. He may still be on his tour to promote last year's Chromakopia, but that hasn't stopped him from writing, recording, filming music videos for and suddenly dropping his next project, the much lighter Don't Tap The Glass.

As opposed to the darker, more personal Chromakopia, Don't Tap The Glass feels like the side project it is, eschewing those heart-on-his-sleeve themes in favor of a tight thirty minutes of upbeat music made for no greater purpose than to groove to. The mission statement is summed up best in the three rules that open the album: No sitting still, leave your baggage at home, and, of course, don't tap the glass.

It may not have the narrative or conceptual depth of something like Igor, his undisputed masterpiece, but it is still a Tyler album, which means it's still really goddamn good. If you're looking for a summer vibe, you may just have found it.