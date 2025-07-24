Cheaper color Kindle on the way

Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft launched last year and, despite a manufacturing hiccup, received good reviews. But one thing about it hasn't impressed readers—the high price tag, especially compared to its own monochrome models and competing color e-Readers from Kobo and others. A less expensive model is on the way, Amazon writes.

Amazon's new Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB features a high-contrast Colorsoft display and weeks of battery life for $249.99.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and parental controls for $269.99.

New Kindle Colorsoft devices feature easy-on-the-eyes color displays that bring graphic novels, book covers, and images to life.

It's not a big discount (the original is $280 and the Kobo Clara Colour is $160) but it does have the best display in its class.

We've come a long way since it started. And yes, jailbreaking is still a thing! Interesting history: like thin chiclet-key laptops, it's another Sony lunch eaten by companies that understood the importance of software and platforms.

