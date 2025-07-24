Do you even need a hard drive if you have one of these?

TL;DR: Protect all your files with an Internxt 50TB Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription on sale for $800 (reg. $7,900).

We've all got files we don't want to lose or share with the internet at large. Whether it's old vacation photos, client work, that unfinished screenplay, or an embarrassing snapshot of you at the Christmas party, your files deserve a safe, private home.

Internxt gives you just that. It's a secure cloud storage platform built for people who actually care about privacy, and it comes with a lifetime subscription with a full 50TB of space. That's enough room for years' worth of projects, backups, and cat photos, and it's on sale now. Instead of paying every month for Dropbox, you can pay $799.99 (reg. $7,900) once for a lifetime of cloud storage. Smaller storage options are also available.

A lifetime of secure cloud storage

Internxt doesn't mess around when it comes to your privacy. Everything you upload gets encrypted and broken into smaller pieces before it ever touches the cloud. No one but you can read your files, not even Internxt. And because the platform is open source, anyone can see exactly how it works, so there's no sketchy data collection behind the scenes.

You can use Internxt on basically anything. It works on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and through your browser, so your files are always within reach. It's easy to upload, sync, share, or back things up without getting lost in menus or settings. Sharing links is simple, and you stay in control of who sees what.

If you've been using Google Drive or Dropbox and running into low-storage warnings and constant recurring fees, Internxt is a smart upgrade. You get total control, way more space, and you only have to pay once.

During this limited-time sale, you can get an Internxt 50TB Cloud Storage lifetime subscription on sale for $799.99.

