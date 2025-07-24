France to recognize Palestinian state

French president Emmanuel Macron announced today that it would recognize Palestinian statehood. It would be the 148th of the United Nation's 193 member states to do so and the eleventh in the European Union. Sweden, Spain and Ireland recognized the Palestinian state last year.

"Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine," Macron posted to social media. "I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September."

Macron made clear the context: ongoing atrocities in Israel's invasion and occupation of Gaza, where the IDF has killed hundreds of starving civilians in recent days, many of them children. He also called for the release of remaining hostages, for the disarmament of Hamas, and for the rebuilding of Gaza itself.

We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region.

Oddly enough, Macron also announced that he is suing a right-wing podcaster in the U.S. who refuses to stop claiming that Macron's wife was born a man.

These lies included that Brigitte Macron, 72, was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the actual name of her older brother, the Macrons said. "Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history — twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade," the complaint said. "The result," the complaint added, "is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale."

