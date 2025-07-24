Hulk Hogan dead at 71

Terry Bolea, also known as Hulk Hogan and famed for wrestling, racism, sex tapes, etc., is dead at 71. He suffered a heart attack this morning at his home in Florida.

Known for red and yellow outfits, "Real American" entrance music, and army of "Hulkamaniac" fans, he continued wrestling well into his 50s. In 2018, he was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after being ejected for using a racist slur

A storied life, as they say. One sad thing about his death is that we'll never get to hear whatever absurd lies he might have told about it.