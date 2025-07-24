Is this why nobody's buying the new Apple Watch?

TL;DR: Watch out for this low-cost Apple Watch Series 7, now only $155.

Buying a smartwatch shouldn't feel like taking out a small loan. If you want all the good stuff without paying Apple's latest-model prices, a refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 is the move. It's also only $154.99 (reg. $499), but we don't have that many of them.

I guess you could say this is a deal to… watch.

Don't pay full price for an Apple Watch

This Apple Watch still gives you the full experience: a big 45mm Always-On Retina display, a full QWERTY keyboard you can actually type on, and a sleek design that looks just as sharp on a run as it does at brunch. And since it's the GPS + Cellular version, you can leave your phone behind and still call, text, stream music, or check directions straight from your wrist.

The price is what really makes it shine. You get the same health and fitness features as the newer models (heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, fall detection, and workout tracking) without spending hundreds more. It even charges faster than earlier models, hitting 80 percent in around 45 minutes, so you can juice it up while you shower or grab coffee.

This model's also built for daily wear, with a tougher front crystal, water resistance up to 50 meters, and dust protection. Whether you're at the gym or stuck in a downpour, you don't have to baby it.

Sure, it's refurbished, but it still works great. This one comes with a Grade B rating, which just means you might see a minor scratch or two. You'll also get a sport strap and a 30-day warranty to keep things worry-free.

If you want a smart watch, then get this Apple Watch Series 7 while it's only $154.99.

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021) Aluminum GPS + Cellular 45mm Blue (Refurbished)

See Deal

