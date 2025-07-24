Kaiser to halt surgical care for trans teens as legal risks grow

Electing not to wind up sued by the Trump Department of Justice, Kaiser Permanente has caved to pressure and will "pause" gender-affirming surgeries for minors scheduled beginning on August 29th.

"After significant deliberation and consultation with internal and external experts including our physicians, we've made the difficult decision to pause surgical treatment for patients under the age of 19 in our hospitals and surgical centers," the nonprofit health care system said in a statement Wednesday.

…

"We recognize that this is an extremely challenging and stressful time for our patients seeking care, as well as for our clinicians whose mission is to care for them," Kaiser said. "We will remain a voice and advocate for safe, high-quality, and evidence-based care for transgender patients."

The health care consortium said the regulatory environment has created "risks" for health systems, clinicians and patients, and said it would continue to meet with regulators, patients and others "​​with the goal of identifying a responsible path forward."