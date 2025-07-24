MAGA world decides child trafficking isn't that bad actually

Remember when MAGA was all about saving the children?

As The Bulwark reports, Trump's handlers are cozying up to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. You know, the woman currently serving 20 years for procuring minors for Jeffrey Epstein and his pals. Deputy AG Todd Blanche is planning to meet with Maxwell, definitely not to discuss any deals that might help Trump out of his current predicament.

Newsmax's Greg Kelly demonstrated grade-A MAGA logic trying to defend Maxwell as a victim rather than a predator. From The Bulwark:

In comments first noted by Media Matters, Kelly suggested Maxwell didn't deserve her double-digit prison sentence. "And then he's got that girlfriend, Ghislaine—Ghislaine Maxwell," Kelly said. "Right? She's in jail right now for, like, forty years or something crazy. And maybe she deserves it. Maybe she doesn't. Again, not a very popular thing, but we'll take a look." Kelly grudgingly conceded that Maxwell's alleged crimes were bad—"Yikes. Minors,"as he put it—but added that Maxwell might not have received a fair chance to defend herself. "How do you defend yourself?" Kelly asked. "This is in the height of MeToo. Does that sound right? Does that sound—maybe it's legal." (Alex Acosta, the former federal prosecutor and Trump first-term labor secretary who gave Epstein his original sweetheart plea deal, is on Newsmax's board.)

The transformation of Maxwell from predator to patriot is no surprise, coming from the crowd that spent years screaming about pizza parlor basement pedophile rings. (Fun fact: That basement didn't exist. Unlike Maxwell's crimes, which definitely did.)

Maxwell, being the upstanding citizen that she is, would never resort to lying about who was on Epstein's client list in exchange for a pardon or a lighter sentence.

Previously:

• TDS details Trump's relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

• Virginia Giuffre dead at 41