No doctor notes: Tennessee school district wants sick children back at school

A school district in Tennessee says it will no longer accept doctors' notes to excuse absenses. Children in Lawrence County School System who are sick for more than a few days will be treated as truants. More than 17.5 days and they will be failed "regardless of the academic grade earned" and "shall attend summer school at his/her expense."



"You can bring all the doctor's notes you want, but it is still unexcused," Director of Schools Michael Adkins said at the district's June school board meeting. Exemption include "religious observances" and "chronic" illnesses.

The policy states that after just three absences, schools will start intervention. If the student misses school for eight or more days, they will be referred to juvenile court. Director of Schools Michael Adkins addressed the issue during the district's June school board meeting. "You can fail the grade," Adkins said. "You can fail the course. You are going to be petitioned to court. You are not going to participate in graduation, get your driver's license or permit."

Sickness is laziness. Adkins explicitly stated that ill children must attend school, even if they have contagious illnesses.

"If you have the sniffles, that is fine," Adkins said during the meeting. "You are going to have them when you go to work one day. We have all gone to work sick and hurt and beat up."

