Official Lego Gameboy coming this fall

The Lego Gameboy exists and is up for pre-order, complete with lenticular display inserts, matching cartridges and all sorts of custom pieces to dial in that authentic retrogaming look. It ships October 1 and costs $60. It's 14 cm high, 9 cm wide and 3 cm deep—and to be clear, "there are no light, sound or display play functions."

This collectible 421-piece brick-built replica of the original Game Boy handheld game system comes with all the memorable features, the +Control Pad, A and B Buttons, and SELECT and START, alongside other iconic Game Boy details, such as the contrast adjustment and volume dial. To dial up the nostalgia further, the design features the Game Pak slot and comes with interchangeable, brick-built The Legend of Zelda™: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land™ Game Boy Game Paks. Fans will also have the option to display their LEGO Game Boy model with a choice of screens; the classic Nintendo start screen or one from either of the interchangeable Game Paks.

There is of course a veritable tradition of making such items. I can't wait until someone hacks a real Gameboy into the build!

