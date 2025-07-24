Research shows that when Google adds an AI-generated answer at the top of search results, people stop clicking through to actual websites. Next up: Studies confirm that the rich tip waiters ten percent.

According to Pew Research Center, roughly 20% of searches now come with these AI Cliff Notes attached. That number skyrockets to 60% when someone asks an actual question. And users are more likely to end their browsing session after reading these robo-summaries, presumably satisfied they've learned everything they need from Google's mechanical oracle. Never mind that AI has the factual reliability of a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving.

Google, demonstrating all the self-awareness of a concussed paperweight, responded with the corporate equivalent of "Nuh-uh!" They claim the study uses "fLaWeD mEThOdoLogy" and a "sKewED qUeRYsET." Translation: "Our profit-maximizing algorithm is working exactly as intended."

As you might guess, while publishers watch their traffic circle the drain, Google's profits are reaching new heights. Surely these two facts are completely unconnected, much like Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Previously:

• Your Google Pixel might get you in trouble with Spanish police

• Father of 2 young boys loses $5 million after falling for terrifying new Google scam

• Two years later, Google solves 'racist algorithm' problem by purging 'gorilla' label from image classifier

• Surprise! Google kills another service because they're bored