Google, continuing its proud tradition of pulling digital rug pulls, has announced it's killing off its URL shortener service because apparently maintaining perfectly functional tools is boring.

As reported by Google's own developer blog, it's giving users until August 2025 to find alternatives for their goo.gl links before everything goes dark. Those countless small businesses who dared to trust Google's infrastructure? Sucks to be them!

This is the latest verse in Google's favorite song: "We Made You Depend On This (And Now We're Pulling the Plug)." It's a chart-topping hit that's been playing on repeat since Google Reader's execution in 2013.

For those keeping score at home, this is approximately the 7,394th time Google has introduced a service, convinced people to integrate it into their workflows, and then blowed it up like a building in the first 10 minutes of a Michael Bey movie.

But don't worry — Google helpfully suggests you can "join us in moving forward into new and innovative ways for navigating web and app experiences." Translation: "We've got some shiny new toys we'd love you to depend on. Until we don't."

