The world's largest hourglasses shared in a Wikipedia article

The world's longest-running hourglasses can take an entire year to empty their sand chambers, and you can learn about them in this Wikipedia article.

The Timewheel in Hungary, created in 2004 to mark the country's entry into the European Union, takes 12 months for a complete cycle. In Japan, the Nima Sand Museum has a 5.2-meter-tall hourglass containing one ton of sand. A third annual timekeeper is on Jeongdongjin Beach, built in 1999, where beachgoers can watch sand fall for 365 days.

These massive hourglasses aren't just timepieces — they've also been used for social statements. In London, protesters installed a two-meter hourglass filled with artificial blood outside Downing Street to demand action on the Darfur conflict. In Brazil, large hourglasses appeared in major cities in 2009 to mark new anti-smoking legislation. In Liverpool, a unique hourglass filled with ground ivory spent a year on display to highlight elephant conservation.By 최광모 – Own work, CC0, Link

