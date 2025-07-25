Cat effortlessly slips through pet gate after owner spends hours building it

After spending hours building this beautiful wooden pet gate for their home, this person's cat took one look at it and slipped right through. Cats have a special ability to fit through impossibly small spaces, and this gate was no exception. The owner looks utterly confused when their cat is no longer by their side.

Hopefully, the humor of this situation overpowered the frustration that comes along with spending hours building a useless gate. It's as if the cat knew the whole time that they'd be able to slip right through the slits of the gate. As soon as the camera started recording, the cat took it as an opportunity to make fun of the gate and show off its skills.

This is the most cat-like thing I've ever seen a cat do. I could watch this video over and over. I hope the owner was able to add on some new parts to this gate instead of having to start over. Still, I have a feeling the cat will find a way around it no matter what.

