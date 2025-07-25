Chuck E. Cheese escorted from restaurant by cops and charged with fraud

Kids dining at Chuck E. Cheese's in Tallahassee got to see the beloved mouse apprehended by police, cuffed and escorted off the premises. According to police reports, an officer referred to the character by name while making the arrest: "Chuck E, come with me, Chuck E."

A customer had complained about unauthorized charges. The employee in the costume was later charged with fraud.

Police initially identified the suspect as an employee who was checking stamps at the front door. But when they returned to make an arrest, they were advised by another employee that the suspect was now dressed as Chuck E. Cheese.

Among those present was Chuck Hobbs, who photographed the incident and complained that the police should have been more considerate: "y'all couldn't let this man change out of his Chuck E. Cheese costume before arresting him in front of those kids?" he posted to Facebook.

The company put out a statement implying that Mr. Jones was no longer employed by it: ""We are aware of an incident involving a part-time employee arrested at our Tallahassee location on Wednesday, July 23. We have taken the appropriate action concerning the subject employee."

Legal snags notwithstanding, Chuck E. Cheese appears to be doing well after years of decline. The last animatronic mouse was replaced by a fursuited human last year.