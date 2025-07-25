FDA recalls 67,000 cases of dangerous underarm deodorant

It'd be a lot easier to tell if what you smear on your armpits was a risk to the rest of your body if the potentially dangerous deodorant had been sold through a single store. But nope: all sorts of joints have been selling it. So, we're down to looking at brands, UPC, and lot codes. Here's an accounting of the nice-smelling stuff that might do you harm:



Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh

Size: 1.8 oz/53 mL

UPC: 815195018194

NDC: 42913-039-00

Lot Codes: 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231

Product Quantity: 22,482 cases

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant

Size: 1.8 oz/53 mL

UPC: 815195018224

NDC: 42913-040-00

Lot Codes: 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221

Product Quantity: 23,467 cases

If you've purchased either of these deodorants, you should stop using them and chuck them in the trash. Yes, recall implies that you can send the product back to its manufacturer. But given the cost of a pit-stick, you're better off just buying something new and forgoing the trouble of mailing it.

