How Thomas Kinkade's cottagecore paintings became a blueprint for modern conservative propaganda

"Bad art succeeds where good art fails," might be the lesson from Sarah Jones's fascinating exploration of Thomas Kinkade's cultural impact in Dissent Magazine.

In early July, the Department of Homeland Security indulged in a little art appreciation on X, where it posted a Thomas Kinkade painting, Morning Pledge, for its 2.6 million followers to admire. Morning Pledge is archetypal Kinkade: an American flag waves proudly next to a quaint schoolhouse across the road from a row of Victorian-style homes. "Protect the homeland," the DHS caption read. Days earlier the account had posted an AI-generated image of alligators wearing ICE hats as they patrolled outside a prison, a reference to the internment camp it recently built in a Florida swamp. The implications are not subtle: DHS must purge our streets so children can walk to school again. The America depicted in Morning Pledge cannot exist without Alligator Alcatraz.

Jones reveals how Kinkade's glowing cottages and idyllic landscapes captured the imagination of 1990s evangelical America, with his work hanging in an estimated one in twenty American homes. But behind the serene scenes lurked darkness — both in Kinkade's troubled personal life and in the messaging his art conveyed. His paintings offered conservatives a vision of "an imaginary 1950s, without immigration or the civil rights movement," as Jones writes.

The article connects Kinkade's aesthetic to today's authoritarian art trends, including AI-generated propaganda appearing on government social media. Jones argues that Kinkade's cottages, like modern "agit-slop," offer viewers "a warm cocoon protecting the viewer from the carnage he longs for."

The piece ends with a revelation from the new documentary Art for Everybody — Kinkade kept a private vault of surreal, edgy paintings he never showed publicly, including "a nun staring down a rifle." Jones says, "The work showed real promise, thwarted by the artist and those he chose to flatter. All that's left is the carnage."

