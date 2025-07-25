Restaurant accidentally contaminated THC with pizzas

Last year, we told you about a pizza joint that accidentally contaminated THC with pizzas, giving recreational drug users unwanted carbs. Having had some time to chew it over, the Centers for Disease Control has released a report on how the accidental dosing went down.

On October 24, 2024, local emergency medical services reported to Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) in Wisconsin that since October 22, they had transported seven persons to a local hospital for various symptoms, including dizziness, sleepiness, and anxiety. All seven persons reported having recently eaten food from the same local restaurant. Investigation by PHMDC determined that on October 22, the restaurant had run out of cooking oil and used oil from a cooperative (i.e., shared) kitchen located in the same building. One of the vendors who used the kitchen made edible products using hemp-derived Δ9-THC.

According to the CDC, within five hours of eating the contaminated food, 89 formerly hungry individuals reported feeling "dizziness, sleepiness, anxiety, short-term memory impact or time distortion, increased heart rate, nausea, paranoia, panic attack, increased blood pressure, vomiting, or hallucinations." The business accidentally spiked the pizzas with their intentionally THC-filled food practice was on the up and up, licensed by the state. A police investigation into the incident indicated that authorities believe the contamination was unintentional.