Review: Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station

When my much-repaired Ship of Theseus ThinkPad finally gave up the ghost, I took the plunge and got an M4 MacBook Pro. Nice rig! Super fast USB-C ports! I didn't own a docking hub that could keep up with it. So, off to the interwebz to buy something new and shiny: An Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station. I own a lot of Anker-branded peripherals, as, after a couple of decades of writing about tech (gods, I got old), I've found that Anker's hardware is, barring the odd recall, pretty damn solid. Pretty damn solid is good enough for a lazy fella that doesn't want to go scouring through 50 reviews of docking stations. My life grows short. I have things to do.

So far, my assumption about the Prime TB5 has been correct. It is pretty damn solid. And it should be: the thing set me back $400. But given its capabilities, it could well be the last laptop buddy I ever buy for my workstation. As its name suggests, the Prime TB5 comes sporting Thunderbolt 5. If your external drives and laptop, tablet, or phone can manage the speeds these ports offer, your workflow will be sped up considerably. There are two Thunderbolt 5 ports in the front of the hub and three in the back, the latter of which has a dedicated port for connecting to your computer or iPad. You'll also find a Display Port, HDMI 2.1, and two USB 3 ports back there. According to Anker, this docking station can handle two 6K monitors at once. Since my eyes don't deserve to have the amount of coin that two 6K displays would set me back, I can't tell you if this is true. But my sad $80 27-inch, 1080p monitor and 14-inch portable display run like champs connected to the thing. As I write this, we're going through a heatwave. The Prime TB5 has stayed cool to the touch, even when charging my MacBook at the dock's 140W maximum output. Finally, and this is a small thing, Anker slapped SD and MiniSD ports on the side of the dock. So, when you pop a card into the reader, more ergonomic to handle than it would be if you had to plop the card in the front of the docking station. Sweet.

What don't I like? The asinine ambient lighting is baked into the top of this docking station. I don't want it. Unless you're sitting at your desk cosplaying Tron, it's kinda goofy. They can be turned off. And the feature is easily forgiven in light of the Prime TB5's utility. And then there's the poor use of real estate. This docking station has a nice, wide top. It'd be the perfect place to pop a MagSafe or Qi charging pad into. That'd go a long way towards promoting a clean desktop. But I suppose it'd also go a long way towards Anker selling fewer MagSafe iPhone chargers.

You can't have everything.