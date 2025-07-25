Tailless whip scorpion under microscope: a look at the gentle giant of the arachnid world

The tailless whip scorpion is examined under a microscope in this video. These fascinating creatures, known scientifically as Amblypygids, hunt using large spiky appendages called pedipalps. They grab and immobilize their prey while climbing vertical surfaces. Although they have eight legs like other arachnids, they walk on just six, reserving their front pair exclusively for sensing their environment.

These creatures may look intimating, but they don't pose any serious threat to humans. They can pinch people, but apparently it doesn't hurt that bad. Despite their fearsome name, these unusual arachnids do not contain any venom.

Some species of tailless whip scorpions are now gaining popularity as pets, though they require specific care. They need tall enclosures for climbing and molting, and the temperature and humidity must be adjusted for them to survive. Scientists still have a lot to learn about these ancient arachnids, whose fossils date back to the Carboniferous period.

