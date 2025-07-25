The Tesla Diner will fix everything

You're Elon Musk. A nation hates you more than a urinary tract infection. Your rockets keep exploding, and the bulk of your god-knows-how-many kids don't want to talk with you. The most powerful orange dictator in the world, once your work-wife, is thinking about deporting you, for shits and giggles. Everyone laughed at your humanoid Optimus robots because it was just some dudes in a suit. Your AI chatbot is racist. You've been caught being just as racist as your chatbot. You used your satellite internet company as leverage against Ukraine: a nation struggling for its independence from a warmongering asshole neighbour. You bought and destroyed Twitter. The Cybertruck? That's going well. One wonders how you could ever hope even to start to drive your bus out of the deep, deep ditch you have steered it into.

The answer, my little hair-plugged pal, is so clear: you should build a diner.

Verily, the now-open 1950's 1950s-inspired diner in West Hollywood will draw the cult of gigachads who have deeply invested in your bullshit. The diner will serve tasty breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to the tasteless. They can eat in their Teslas, car-hop style! They'll nosh inside or on the rooftop patio. Enjoy the concept photos. Especially this one, which shows a few cops sitting for lunch.

Please eat here, officers. Please don't let people burn this restaurant.

Images via Tesla