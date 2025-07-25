Wicked LEGO: two beautiful sets based on the movies announced

The near-perfect design of LEGO Nintendo Game Boy is rightfully getting a lot of attention today, but two other sets have been announced that I think are worth a look.

Most of the LEGO sets based on Wicked are in the LEGO Friends line, a line that I wish did not exist. LEGO is for everyone, remember? There are only two sets currently announced that are not Friends of Chibi, and they both look great. As an AFOL ("adult" fan of LEGO) who is rapidly running out of shelf space, I am always excited to see new wall-mounted sets. The LEGO Emerald City, like other wall-mounted sets, can also be displayed on a shelf. It looks beautiful and has a fun way of displaying the minifigs.

Elphaba is flying over the city, and Galinda, I mean, Glinda, is in her floating bubble. Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and Toto can be displayed on a separate base or in a hidden compartment at the bottom of the set.

The Glinda and Elphaba bookends were also announced today. Glinda's bookend is in her signature pink, with flowers and a butterfly, while Elphaba's is green and holds an elixer bottle and the Grimmerie. The horizontal book stacks contain hidden compartments for the additional minifigs, the Wizard, Madame Morrible, Fiyero, and Pfannee.

Both sets are available for pre-order and will ship on September 1.

