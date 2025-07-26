Burbank butt sniffer jailed again

A man from Glendale, California, was arrested Tuesday after menacing a woman at the Burbank Nordstrom's Rack. Police say Calese Carron Crowder, 38, is seen on security camera footage following the shopper before "crouching behind her and appearing to sniff her buttocks."

A parolee and a registered sex offender with a history of similar conduct, Crowder was charged with loitering with intent to commit a crime. His bail was set at $100,000, and he remains in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for August 1.

When Crowder targeted a TikTok influencer in 2023, she caught him on camera and observed him approaching other women at the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Burbank. After her posting went viral, other women came forward to complain of his conduct at other local stores, and he was soon arrested.

Non-contact sex crimes are no joke: Crowder, according to The Independent, has served time for burglary, robbery and indecent exposure. Relatively minor incidents often indicate or lead to worse conduct, with peeping and burglary among offenses with a well-established escalatory trend for sex offenders.