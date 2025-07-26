George Santos, the conman who briefly served as a GOP congressman representing New York's third district (and the state Democratic Party's incredible indifference to campaigning there) has reported to federal prison to serve his 7-year fraud sentence. The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to the Associated Press that he was in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

Santos was finally convicted on charges of wire fraud and identity theft after deceiving donors and vendors during his congressional campaign, but this was only the last of many exploits. If a history spectacular for many reasons caught up with him, it raised questions about why his opposition never bothered to do the slightest oppo research before capitulating.

As evidence mounted against him, he became only the sixth member of the House to be expelled from it by colleagues. No pardon was forthcoming from Donald Trump despite increasingly desperate pleas.

The ever-online Santos, who turned 37 years old on Tuesday, hosted a farewell party for himself on the social media platform X on Thursday night. "Well, darlings … The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed," he wrote in a post afterwards. "From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it's been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried … most days."

His sentencing was delayed to allow him to earn money to pay restitution to his victims; he burst into tears finding out the size of his debt to society, and now he must pay it.