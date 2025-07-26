That time knowing basic German got me a free pretzel

TL;DR: Learn a new language and unlock new adventures with a lifetime subscription to uTalk on sale for $99.97.

Listen, I'm not saying that being able to speak even the most basic phrases in another language is guaranteed to get a happy grandfather to buy you a pretzel, but that's exactly what happened to me.

About one month into my third year of college, I ended up at a random Oktoberfest happening in the park outside the library. My skills were limited, but I could confidently say my name, ask where the bathroom was, and clumsily order drinks (important).

A few hours in, and I'd made a new best friend. An old man with simply stunning lederhosen was apparently so entertained by my attempts to speak his language that he would pat me on the back and laugh every time I ordered a drink. By the fifth round, he had to leave, but, and this is big, before he left, he talked to the nice waitress who could carry a mountain of giant cups like a pro. A few minutes later, she dropped a pretzel the size of my face in front of me.

This experience might not be universal, but being able to speak even the basics of another language is fun! And it opens a whole lot of cool and exciting doors, and some of those doors have pretzels behind them.

If you want to learn a new language, sleeping through morning classes is definitely not the only way. uTalk is a language learning platform that's a lot cheaper than a full semester of college (or even a single course). You get lifetime access to lessons in 150+ languages, and it's only $99.97 on sale (usually $300).

The real pretzel was the friends we made along the way

So what makes uTalk so special?

Instead of grammar drills or long lectures, uTalk gives you lifetime access to lessons in over 150 languages. You can learn from any device, at your own pace, and start using real-world phrases right away. Every word is spoken by a native speaker, so you're not just learning pronunciation, you're hearing how people actually talk.

The platform focuses on everyday topics like directions, dining, and introductions. It's designed to help you remember what you learn using images, repetition, and short games. Each language includes over 2,500 words and phrases, so there's plenty to explore whether you're preparing for a trip or just want to connect with someone new.

You don't even need to start with English. You can learn Spanish from French, Korean from German, or any other combination that works for you. And since it's a one-time purchase, you don't have to worry about monthly fees or subscription renewals.

Right now, a uTalk lifetime subscription is on sale for $99.97, but it's not going to stay that way.

