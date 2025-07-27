Britons sweltering through the nation's latest brutal heatwave have a new weapon in the quest to stay cool. No, not air conditioning. Why spaff it up the wall when you can slather yoghurt on your windows?

Dr Ben Roberts, a senior lecturer in healthy buildings at Loughborough University, said applying yoghurt to the outside of windows could lower the temperature by up to 3.5C. He has pointed to the results of a month-long experiment to show the method has brought results. He said: "We can't get houses to cool down during the day.

In the experiment, the indoor temperature of the house with yoghurt-smeared windows was up to 3.5 celcius (About 8 fahrenheit, assuming about 30 celcius) cooler when it was "hot and sunny."

Remember: outside of the window: "He told the BBC the yoghurt smells for "30 seconds when drying" but that as soon as it has dried "the smell disappears"."

Previously:

• How to build your own air conditioner

• Air conditioning service horrors and hacks

• Dramatic interpretations of the 1990s Sears commercial for air conditioning