Do you know what's about to happen to Windows 10?

Love it or hate it, Windows 10's time has finally come. In a few short months, Microsoft will pull support for Windows 10, bringing on a whole mountain of issues for anyone who doesn't upgrade, but don't wait until the last minute. Instead of paying $199 to upgrade, right now it's only $15 (reg. $199) to get Windows 11 Pro.

Is Windows 11 Pro worth it?

Windows 11 Pro brings smarter multitasking tools, better memory management, and sleek features that make everyday tasks feel smoother. Snap layouts let you organize your windows without dragging and resizing. The improved Start menu is cleaner and more focused. And with Copilot, Microsoft's built-in AI assistant, you can ask questions, summarize pages, or adjust settings without digging through menus.

Security gets a big boost, too. With support for TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, BitLocker, and biometric login, Windows 11 Pro helps protect your data and keep your system locked down.

Gamers also benefit. With DirectX 12 Ultimate, visuals look sharper, load times are faster, and you'll get more performance out of the same hardware.

This version includes a lifetime license, so it's a one-time purchase, not a recurring cost. That means you can upgrade once and be done worrying about monthly or annual software fees.

If you're still running Windows 10, now's the time to switch. Waiting until support ends could leave your system vulnerable, and by then, this deal might be long gone.

Right now, it's only $14.97 to get Windows 11 Pro, but it won't stay that way.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

