Lauren Boebert's son charged with misdemeanor child abuse

Tyler Boebert, the 20-year-old son of Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, received a citation for "criminal negligence" after an incident involving his own son. Already on probation for another crime, he now faces a misdemeanor charge of child abuse.

Windsor Police Department did not disclose the circumstances of his arrest, but the court summons cited by Westword specified that no death of injury occured. Congresswoman Boebert characterized the incident, they quoted, as "a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house." The family has met with Child Protective Services, she told media.

It's the latest in a string of law enforcement encounters for the twenty-year-old over the past few years. In September 2022, Tyler flipped his father's SUV into a Garfield County creek bed, resulting in his passenger suffering multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand. He was ticketed for careless driving, with Garfield County prosecutors eventually dropping his case down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket under a plea deal.

Boebert represents Colorado's ultra-conservative fourth district, to which she moved after a series of scandals made her former once-safe seat in the third district a toss up. Among them was a lewd act performed on her boyfriend at a theater.

Her former husband, Jayson Boebert, is himself a regular with Colorado authorities. She met him at an incident for which he was briefly jailed.

In January 2004, when Jayson Boebert was 24, he was arrested for exposing himself to two young women at a Colorado bowling alley. His future wife Lauren Roberts (as she was then known), who was 17 at the time, was also present and was told she was no longer welcome at the bowling alley. Jayson Boebert pled guilty to "public indecency and lewd exposure" after that incident, according to The New York Post, and was sentenced to four days in jail with a subsequent two years on probation.

In 2024, Jayson was arrested after a confronation with Tyler; the arrest affidavit then alleged that "Jayson pushed Tyler to the ground and pushed his thumb into his mouth." Tyler's felony charges related to a series of vehicle thefts and stolen credit cards; he pleaded guilty to a single charge of identity theft. Should his latest misadventure be found to breach his probation, he has about a year left to serve.