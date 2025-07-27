Abbot of China's Shaolin Temple accused of embezzlement, shagging, etc.

Shi Yongxin, the abbot of China's Shaolin Temple, is suspected of misappropriating the legendary institution's funds and assets. Moreover, he is accused of fathering at least one child and maintaining romantic relationships in violation of the Buddhist sect's expectation of celibacy.

The temple announced the investigation on its WeChat account. Findings will be announced "in due course," it said.

Shi Yongxin entered the Shaolin Temple in 1981 and became its abbot in 1999, according to the temple's website. China's state news agency Xinhua reported in 2015 that he was known as a "CEO monk," attracting criticism for developing commercial operations to promote kung fu shows and merchandise. Earlier on Sunday, Chinese local media outlets reported that authorities had dismissed as fake an online notice claiming Shi Yongxin was intercepted by authorities while trying to flee to the U.S. with a number of mistresses and some 20 children.

Kung fu training is just one part of the Shaolin life, but the temple's famously high standards made its students and its style part and parcel of international martial arts culture.

