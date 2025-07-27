Want to learn a new language? Try StackSocial's Babbel deal

TL;DR: When you use code LEARN, you can get a Babbel lifetime subscription for only $159 (reg. $299).

Learning a new language always sounds like a great idea, until you're faced with a wall of grammar rules and endless vocabulary lists. That's usually when the motivation fades. But Babbel flips the script. This app makes it pretty easy to start speaking a new language, and right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $159 (reg. $299).

So what makes Babbel different?

Babbel's language lessons are short, focused, and built around real conversations. You're not just memorizing random words. You're learning how to ask for directions, order coffee, introduce yourself, and handle everyday situations with confidence. Most lessons only take about 10 minutes, so they're easy to fit into your routine, even if you're juggling work, school, or travel.

You also get access to all 14 languages included in the subscription. That means you can try your hand at French, Spanish, Italian, or German, or branch out into Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Polish, Indonesian, and more. You're free to switch between languages or go all in on one.

Babbel uses speech recognition to help you fine-tune your pronunciation, plus it includes review sessions and personalized progress tracking to keep everything you've learned fresh in your mind. And since it's a lifetime subscription, you can learn at your own pace without worrying about monthly renewals or subscription fees.

If you've been thinking about picking up a new language, this is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to make it happen.

Use code LEARN to get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $159.

Sale ends August 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change

See other items in the shop.