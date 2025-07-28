As Trump tries to speak in Scotland, loud bagpipes comically steal the show (video)

The United States could learn a thing or two from the Scots on how to handle Donald Trump's long-winded gibberish, as captured this morning in a hilarious clip. All it takes is a set of bagpipes.
While the MAGA president tried to make inarticulate remarks in front of one of his resorts on the west coast of Scotland, one nearby musician found a brilliant way to turn the noisy muck into noisy music. Nothing like a Celtic dirge to turn the day around. (See video below, posted the The Herald.)
