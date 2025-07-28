As Trump tries to speak in Scotland, loud bagpipes comically steal the show (video)

The United States could learn a thing or two from the Scots on how to handle Donald Trump's long-winded gibberish, as captured this morning in a hilarious clip. All it takes is a set of bagpipes.

While the MAGA president tried to make inarticulate remarks in front of one of his resorts on the west coast of Scotland, one nearby musician found a brilliant way to turn the noisy muck into noisy music. Nothing like a Celtic dirge to turn the day around. (See video below, posted the The Herald.)

US President Donald Trump holds an impromptu press conference on the steps of Trump Turnberry, accompanied by Sir Keir Starmer, Lady Victoria Starmer, and some noisy bagpipes



𝘝𝘐𝘋𝘌𝘖: 𝘕𝘦𝘸𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵@andrewlearmonth pic.twitter.com/OhGEQTRe2B — The Herald (@heraldscotland) July 28, 2025

