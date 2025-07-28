Better Call Saul creator's new series "Pluribus" drops cryptic donut-licking teaser

Just before Vince Gilligan's Better Call Saul met its brilliant, inevitable end, the man responsible for the spin-off and its inspiration, Breaking Bad, mentioned that he was working on a new series that would star Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn. You know, no big deal: just more work from one of the best television writers since the cathode ray tube was invented. It's been a few years, but the first teaser for that series, called Pluribus, dropped last night. And Good Gawd, what a tease:

Gilligan and AppleTV+ aren't giving us a damn thing, other than an aversion to free pastries that everyone has access to. Pluribus is scheduled to air on November 7th on Apple TV+ and already has a guaranteed two-season run. Hopefully, Gilligan's production team and Apple's PR plan on building on this little bit of donut-licking goodness before the show's premiere.

Image via Apple TV+