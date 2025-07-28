Delta co-pilot "dragged off flight" after federal agents "storm" cockpit

Federal agents and Sheriff's deputies "stormed" a Delta jet moments after it landed at San Francisco on Saturday, arrested its co-pilot and reportedly dragged him from the plane as startled passengers watched. The San Franscisco Chronicle reports that the flight was headed in from Minneapolis and that at least 10 officers pushed into it the moment doors opened.

"A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit," a passenger wrote in an email to The Chronicle. The passenger, seated in first class, said she counted at least 10 law enforcement officers, including agents from Homeland Security Investigations San Francisco and people identifying as air marshals.

Homeland Security Investigations worked with Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office to make the arrest; HSI told the Chronicle that it was a local investigation. The remaining pilot reportedly told passengers that he had "no idea what just happened" and Delta did not repond meaningfully to media inquiries.

"I don't know if this person was disappearing before our eyes, if there had been a crime committed, or what exactly was happening," she said, adding that she "jumped in the car and cried" after her husband picked her up at the gate.

The man, as yet unnnamed in reports, is suspected of possessing child sexual abuse material—but the only source for that appears to be an anonymous official talking to Fox News's Bill Melugin.