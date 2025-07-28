Meet Waffles: The ginger cat who might be grumpier than Grumpy Cat

More than five years after the passing of Tardar Sauce, AKA Grumpy Cat, the internet has yet to name a successor.

Waffles is a spicy ginger kitty with a powerful set of lungs, who is at least as grumpy as Grumpy Cat. Waffles is annoyed at everything and lets everyone know it. The primary target of Waffles' ire is Maple, a golden retriever, who desperately wants Waffles' friendship. Maple is sweet, but perhaps not very bright, and cannot accept that Waffles is annoyed at their very existence.

Waffles is polydactyl, so his swats are especially powerful. Not that Maple is deterred in any way.

Next on Waffle's list of top ten annoyances is the spare human, who regularly dares to show him affection.

While Waffles mostly yells and swats, sometimes Waffles expresses his annoyance with very intense airplane ears.

Of course, Waffles isn't always annoyed, but has a reputation to uphold, so keep this video a secret.

Subscribe to The Golden Breakfast Club for weekly updates on what annoys Waffles.

Previously:

• Epic wall-climbing lizard toy entertains humans and cats alike

• The 1 Purr-cent: Internet fat cats

• A quick lesson on the best way to give a cat a pill (can it really be this easy?)