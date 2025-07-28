Moving data abroad: A beginner's guide to digital privacy

Using online services based in the United States has given me the nope feeling for some time now. I'm pretty sure that I'm not doing anything wrong (these days), but the gubberment never needs an excuse to look in on what you've been up to. Having my data stored on servers in nations that respect user privacy helps me sleep at night. If you feel the same way but don't know where to begin with separating yourself from services like Gmail, or the cloud services offered by Microsoft and Apple, I've got you.

Paris Marx's Disconnect blog has a pretty good guide to replacing the services most people settle for with something a little more secure. Unlike a lot of guides of this sort, it's been written for folks with little technical know-how, making it an incredibly valuable resource. Oh, and if you're not certain of why you'd want to make such a change, be sure to check in with our friends at The Electronic Frontier Foundation. They're a great source on all the ways that your government, poor security practices, and companies looking to sell your digital information can screw you.