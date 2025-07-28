Never rent Microsoft Office again — this license is all yours for under $50

TL;DR: Score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $49.97 — no subscription required.
That annual "your subscription is about to renew" email? Yeah, you won't be seeing that again. This lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 Professional ditches the fees and delivers all the essentials in one clean download for your Windows PC.
- Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access
- One-time purchase installs on one Windows PC — no recurring payments ever
- Works for both home and work use
- Instant email delivery of license key and download links
- Compatible with Windows 10 and 11
- Interface you know and love, updated for modern use
- Lifetime access means no upgrades, downgrades, or weird account lockouts
- Free customer support included
Take advantage of this lifetime deal on a full Microsoft Office 2021 suite for just $49.97 (reg. $219.99) and never worry about renewals again.
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License
StackSocial prices subject to change.