Star Trek goes full Muppet: Strange New Worlds reveals puppet-filled episode for season 4

The familiar sounds of the bridge of the USS Enterprise, the perfect hair of Anson Mount's Captain Pike, the felt eyebrows. Wait. What? Paramount made a surprise announcement at Comic-Con about season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Captain and his crew are getting Muppetized.

Gizmodo reports that Jordan Canning, a Trek and Fraggle Rock alum, will direct next season's Muppet-filled episode of the Star Trek spin-off/prequel. Jim Henson's Creature Shop will create the Muppet versions of the crew, which are sure to be spectacular. Last season, Strange New Worlds featured a musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," that was a love letter to Broadway musicals. It is safe to say that the Muppets will be treated with the same well-deserved love and care.

Everything is better with Muppets.

