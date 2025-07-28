Tesla's Diner is popular with protestors

The diner's first weekend saw Tesla Takedown protests.

Protests against Elon Musk continue. Rejected by Trump and watching Tesla's future turn to crap, I'd think Musk finds the diner also a stark reminder of the success he has destroyed. The charging station infrastructure they were building, before Elon killed the charging group, seemed to be the one piece of defensible capital Tesla would own. Seems to be going well.\

Musk had touted the concept of an "old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant" in 2018. Since opening on Monday, the retro-futuristic diner with electric vehicle-charging stations has had long lines of customers who are served burgers in Cybertruck-designed boxes. One customer posted to YouTube that he waited 11 hours for the restaurant to open.

But Joel Lava, who has helped organize "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations and has spearheaded protests at the diner, believes that protests could continue throughout the summer and that the buzz around the new restaurant will soon die down.

"(Customers are) waiting 11 hours so they can have Tesla-brand burgers and fries," Lava told CNN. "This is the world's most renowned anti-trans advocate who just opened a diner in West Hollywood. The community is not very supportive of Elon."