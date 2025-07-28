This $4 panda laundromat game is the cozy break your day needs

Hire pandas to wash, fold, and iron laundry. Buy some cats to look cute and somehow earn coins by scratching things. Buy more washers and dryers. Hire more pandas and buy more cats. Relax along with the lo-fi beats. That is all there is to Bao Bao's Cozy Laundromat. The pixel graphics idle clicker from solo developer Destroyer Doggo has super cute pandas and cats and relaxing music. The majority of the negative reviews consist of some variation of "theRe Is nOtHING to DO," but it does exactly what it says on the tin.

There are decorations available, but they are purely cosmetic. Benches and vending machines are available to help your pandas recharge and get back to work. The machines and decorative items lack individual descriptions, having only headers like "Modern Dryers," "Vending Machines," and "Other Items." In a Steam discussion thread, the developer says this is by design: "I have been playing around with ingame display of these. Unfortunately it doesnt give the vibes that I was looking for."

Some items could use a description. For example, the item that looks like a big cardboard box is just a big cardboard box. Purchasing the ironing board also hires a panda to do the ironing. But I see what the developer is getting at, and it is totally fine. One practical item hidden in the settings menu is a focus timer, if you are into that sort of thing. The pandas keep toiling away, even when you take a break.

Look how adorable everything is.

Screenshot: Bao Bao's Cozy Laundromat

Bao Bao's Cozy Laundromat is currently selling for $3.99 on Steam and supports Windows and Apple Silicon Macs.

